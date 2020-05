The median price of homes sold in Kildare fluctuated by €49,000 in the first three months of the year.

The Central Statistics Office property price index for March shows the media price was €300,000.

That's up from €251,750 in February.

The median price paid in January was €275,000

There was a sharp drop in the number of home sales in the county, from 186 in February to 144 in March.

The told combined value of homes sold in Kildare in March was €70.7 million.