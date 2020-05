A man in his 30s has appeared in court charged in connection with a seizure of drugs and cash in Roscommon last night.

Over 13,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis herb was discovered following the search of a premises in Frenchpark.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested in connection with the seizure - one of them appeared in court in Castlerea this morning.

The other two men have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the director of Public Prosecutions.