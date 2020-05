Kerry's Puck Fair has become the latest event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The three day festival, which sees a wild mountain goat captured and crowned King Puck in the town of Kilorglin, was due kick off on August 10th.

Organisers say they've decided to call off this years festivities to protect the wellbeing of visitors, volunteers and residents.

They say they are looking forward to bringing Puck Fair back in 2021.