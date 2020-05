The Irish Cancer Society wants an action plan for the restoration of cancer services and to clear backlogs.

It also says it's crucial that Covid-19 does not negatively impact cancer outcomes

UK research has found there's a backlog of 16,400 postponed elective surgeries in Irish hospitals due to coronavirus which could take up to two years to clear.

Rachael Morrogh {PRON: Morrow} Director of Advocacy with the Irish Cancer Society, says it's an additional worry for patients: