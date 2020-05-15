9,973 People Were On Waiting Lists For Appointments At Naas General In March.

9,973 people were on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital in April.

Data released by the National Treatment Purchase Fund shows that is an increase of 708 people on March.

273 people were awaiting in-patients appointments at the Kildare facility.

1,332 patients were on lists for G.I. Endoscopy and 8,368 people were awaiting out-patient appointments.

Nationally, 567,329 patients are waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation.

86,343 patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment at the end of April.

Meanwhile 34,110 people were waiting to receive an appointment for their GI Endoscopy.

Image courtesy the HSE.