Listen: Phase One Easing Of Covid 19 Restrictions Will Begin On Monday.

Phase one of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions will begin next week.

Cabinet has signed off on the move which will see construction sites, DIY and hardware stores open from Monday.

People will also be allowed to play golf or tennis and meet in groups of up to 4 people outdoors.

The government has recommended people wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said this is the first step in getting the economy going again:

The Health and Safety Authority will inspect businesses from Monday to ensure they are complying with the regulations.

Business Minister Heather Humphrys says they will collaborate with employers but won't be afraid to take tough action if needed.

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews