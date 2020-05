Kildare Gardai are issuing a warning that the use of Quad bikes and Scramblers on bog land "poses a serious fire risk that puts further pressure on emergency services and could put local residents at serious risk."

They add "Bog land is not a public amenity and we are asking if you witness such behaviour to report it to your local Garda Station."

Kildare Fire Service, with the support of Bord na Mona and the Air Corp, spend days fighting two separate fires on bogs in Timahoe West and Killina Upper.

It is believed that they could have been started by the use of quad bikes or scramblers on the tinder-dry land.

Leixlip's Superintendent, Gerry Wall: