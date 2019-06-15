87 Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans Approved In Kildare In 2018.

Since the scheme began, Kildare County Council approved 87 Rebuilding Ireland homeloans in 2018.

The scheme has seen 1,550 applications approved between February and December 2018. The total amount approved for Ireland in €293 million.

That is out of a total of 3,036 valid applications. In Kildare, there was a total of 171 applications for home loans.

The average cost of approved loans was €189,045.

Credit committees of local authorities approve loans according to regulations and recoomendations made by the Housing Agency.