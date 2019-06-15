Saturday Sportsbeat

Housing Minister Says That Celbridge Infrastructure Projects An Issue For KCC.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, says that the advancement of two projects in Celbridge is a matter for Kildare County Council.

These are the provision of a new crossing over the River Liffey and the Celbridge Southern Relief Road project.

In a written answer to TD Brendan Ryan, Murphy said that €400,000 was allocated to KCC provisionally for projects under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) in November 2018.

Murphy said that additional funding support under a future URDF for these project would be need to be sought by the council.  

