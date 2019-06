There's some good news for motorists and commuters on the M7 motorway in Kildare.

From Monday three lanes will be open eastbound between Junction 10 Naas South and Junction 8 Johnstown.

Ongoing work to widen the road both ways between Naas and Newbridge had been scheduled to be completed in April but the date was pushed back to July.

Director of Services at Kildare County Council, Niall Morrissey, says ongoing speed restrictions will remain in place.

