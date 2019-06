Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing man from Dublin.

36-year-old Stephen Richardson was last seen on James Street in the city at around 1:30pm on Tuesday.

He's described as being 6 foot, medium build, with a pale complexion and has some stubble.

He has blue eyes and thick sandy-brown hair and it's understood he also has a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.