14 Inspections Of Funfair Equipment Were Carried In Kildare Last Year.

Since 2014, 109 inspections of funfair and fairground equipment were undertaken in Kildare and certificates of safety issued.

Across the county, a total of 340 inspections were carried out in 2018.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy.

The minister also stated that a review of legislation for funfairs is underway and that a draft of the review report has begun. "Engagement with relevant stakeholders is envisaged as part of the process of clarifying issues and preparing the report's conclusions and recommendations", Murphy added.

The review is of the Planning and Development Act 2000, whereby organisers of funfairs and fairground equipment owners are required to ensure the safety of patrons and ensure that their equipment has a valid certificate of safety. They must also submit a notice of an event to a relevant local authority including this certificate.