166% Increase In Special Classes In Ireland Since 2011.

There are four special schools and 75 special classes within mainstream schools in Kildare.

That's according to figures from the Education Minister, Joe McHugh.

This includes 6 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Early Intervention classes, 46 primary ASD classes and 15 ASD post primary ASD classes.

Nationally, 160 ASD special classes are expected to be estabilshed for the 2019/20 school year to meet demand. Currently, there is 1,459 special classes in Ireland, up from 548 in 2011.

Special schools and classes are so that children can have access to education that meets their needs appropiately.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) co-ordinates the provision of education and support services to children with special educational needs including Autism, in consultation with the relevant education partners and the Health Service Executive (HSE).