No Plans For New Or Replacement Garda Stations In Kildare.

: 06/15/2019 - 16:02
Author: Róisin Power
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

The OPW have plans to update and refurbish seven Garda Stations in Kildare.

That's according to the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Moran, who was responding to Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin.

O'Loughlin asked the minister for an update on works to Garda Stations in the county.

Stations where minor works are underway or are planned are Clane, Leixlip and Monasterevin.

In Naas, a new Property Evidence Management Store and work to the Communications Room are apart of works there.

There will be power and data supply upgrades along with toilet refurbishment works in Kilcock Garda Station and in Kildare town, there are plans for a boiler upgrade and external maintenance works.

For Newbridge, there are plans for security work at the Air Support Unit.

