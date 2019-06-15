PBP's Gino Kenny Has Hit Back At Leo Varadkar Over Parliamentary Question Response.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has hit back in a row with the Taoiseach over his response to a parliamentary question on medicinal cannabis this week.

Leo Varadkar was accused of being "disrespectful" after responding "same reply" to the query on financial aid for a family spending nine thousand euro a year to get the treatment.

Today he claimed Deputy Kenny had only posed the question in order to get a clip he could share on social media, in an interview with RTÉ Radio.

But the Dublin Mid-West TD says that was not the case -- and the Taoiseach is only making things worse.

Image: Rolling News.