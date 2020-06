Concerns are being raised about Irish Water plans for supply to Ballymore Eustance.

The utility is proposing to pump water from the River Barrow to supply Ballymore Eustace, Kilcullen and Naas

The Barrow supply is hard water, and, while safe to drink, may taste differently.

Clem Ryan was joined on Kildare Today by Kerrieanne O'Sullivan, Chairwoman, Ballymore Eustace Community Development Association and Naas Municipal District Fine Gael Cllr., Evie Sammon

