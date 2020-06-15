Kildare Boy Saved Himself From Drowning In The Grand Canal.

Water Safety Ireland says a Kildare boy saved himself from drowning, after undergoing early childhood swimming lessons.

Tytus Donizak from Maynooth, Co Kildare was playing with his cousin, fishing leaves out of The Grand Canal in Celbridge, when he fell into the water.

Hi mother, Joanna Donizak was sitting on the bank watching the boys play, with Tytus’ infant brother in her arms when Tytus fell head first into the canal.

Water Safety Ireland says "By the time she had put the baby down in a safe place and jumped into the canal, Tytus had managed to come back up to the top of the water and was floating on the surface. Joanna said “Tytus just rocketed back up to the top just like his teacher Joanne taught him in his weekly Water Babies class. Thankfully he wasn’t traumatised after the incident as he was used to going under the water.”

Carol McNally from Water Babies, “We recommend that babies are introduced to the water as early as possible so they are less likely to experience fear if they do fall in. In most cases it’s the shock of sudden submersion that causes children to panic. There’s nothing more important than knowing that your little one has the ability to keep themselves safe. That’s why safety skills are at the heart of all that we do, and form a key part of every swimming lesson at Water Babies. Right from day one, parents and children learn how to enter and exit the pool safely and together learn techniques that could one day save a life. By the end of their Water Babies journey, children will be able to independently swim to the side and climb out safely wherever they are. “

Water Babies works closely with Water Safety Ireland to educate parents and change behaviour to prevent drowning and water related accidents

Image: Tytus Donisak with his family