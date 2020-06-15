K Drive

Kildare Senator Calls On Govt. To Create Detailed Roadmap For Older People As Covid 19 Restrictions Ease.

: 06/15/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mark_wall_candidate_image.jpg

A Kildare Senator is calling on government to create a detailed road map for older people, as easing of Covid 19 restrictions continue.

Labour's Mark Wall has made the demand on  World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

He says he is aware of "a number" of older people who continue to live in fear of leaving their homes during the pandemic.

Senator Wall says “It’s time a comprehensive decision was made by the Government on the wearing of face masks. It is simply not good enough to continue to ignore the growing worldwide evidence on the benefits facemasks provide in fighting the spread of Covid-19.

“The Government is today encouraging the wearing of face masks when visiting those cocooning but really it should be mandatory. Our older population needs the security of everybody wearing face coverings to protect them and ensure that they can play their part as we emerge from the restrictions of this pandemic.

“It must also become the norm that there are specific times for our Older population in local authority parks , times that will encourage social contact between our elderly population.

