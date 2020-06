The number of people jailed for refusing to pay court fines almost doubled last year.

861 people were sent to jail for this offence in 2019 - compared to only 455 the year before.

In previous years, the number fell after the Fines Act was introduced in 2014.

Fiona Ni Chinneide, is Executive Director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus