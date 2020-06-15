Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Says There Will Be A "Shield" So People Don't Lost Money Because Of Tax Increases.

: 06/15/2020 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare TD says a 'shield' will be implemented to ensure people don't lose money due to increases in tax.

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have signed off on a programme for government.

The three parties are all selling aspects of the deal as key wins for them.

The Greens got commitments for a 7 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and a rise in the carbon tax.

Fianna Fail say they secured a large package for social and affordable housing.

While Fine Gael say they secured a promise of no rise in income tax or USC.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party chair, Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon hopes there will also be rewards for workers during the lifespan of the next Government:

File image: L-R: Leo Varadkar & Martin Heydon/RollingNews

