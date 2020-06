The Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green parliamentary parties will start having their say on a programme for government in the next hour.

Micheál Martin is set to become Taoiseach until 2022 under the arrangement between the three parties.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mc Donald says key aspects of the deal are vague:

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett dismissed the deal as vague and aspirational:

File image: RollingNews