2 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Co. Kildare.

2 new cases of Covid 19 have been notified in Co. Kildare today.

It brings the total number of people in the county diagnosed with the virus since late February to 1,434.

Kildare has the third highest number of cases of Covid 19, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported due to Covid 19.

18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1706, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,321, of whom 1434 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases),shows: