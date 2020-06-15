2 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Co. Kildare.

2 new cases of Covid 19 have been notified in Co. Kildare today.
It brings the total number of people in the county diagnosed with the virus since late February to 1,434.
Kildare has the third highest number of cases of Covid 19, after Dublin and Cork.
Nationally, no new deaths have been reported due to Covid 19.
18 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1706, while the number of confirmed cases is 25,321, of whom 1434 are in Co. Kildare.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 13 June (25,303 cases),shows:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%