A man in his 30s has been arrested after Gardaí seized a large quantity of heroin in Tallaght in Dublin.

Detectives raided a house in west Tallaght on Sunday night and arrested the man at the scene.

The drugs have yet to be anaylsed, but Gardaí believe what they found is worth 700,000 euro.

He's being detained at the local garda station and is due before Tallaght District Court later this morning.