The US President’s faced criticism after telling four congresswomen to "go back and help fix" their "broken and crime infested" countries.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashlida Tlaib and Ayana Pressley are all American citizens, while Ilhan Omar came as a refugee aged 12.

The women have called Donald Trump a racist - with a "hate-filled agenda"

Trump fired back on Twitter, saying it’s "so sad" to see Democrats supporting the women.