Kildare County Council are being asked to review pay parking in Kildare Town.

Councillor Suzanna Doyle says the review of the bye laws should encompass all lands between the motorway (M7) and railway lines.

It should also include a review of a 6 day parking regime regulation, says Doyle.

The motion will be heard at the next meeting of the Newbridge/Kildare Municipal District, which takes place this Wednesday.