KCC are being asked to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy is calling for the report as the €2 million project was announced in 2017.

The redevelopment is part of the Creative Ireland Programme with the funding provided under Department of Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

The motion will be heard at the next meeting of the Newbridge/Kildare MD, which is this Wednesday.