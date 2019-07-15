The Eleven To Two Show

14-Week Backlog In Disability Allowance Applications Criticised.

: 07/15/2019 - 13:29
Author: Róisin Power
There is a 14 week backlog in Disability Allowance Applications.

The backlog at the Department of Social Protection has been critised by Kildare North TD James Lawless.

Lawless said that the delay is "disgraceful" and that it exposes "the dysfunction" at the department.

As of last week the office was processing applications received on the 5th of April.

Lawless said "this is typical of the dysfunction that has become evident in the Department of Social Protection, from delays in illness benefit payments, delays in carer's allowance applications being processed and delays in the review of the contributory pension".

The Fianna Fáil TD has called for proper resourcing to be put in place at the department.

