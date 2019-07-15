The Night Shift

Theresa May Has Criticised Trumps Tweets Attacking Four Congresswomen.

: 07/15/2019 - 15:16
Author: Róisin Power
A row between the US and UK has deepened, with British Prime Minister Theresa May calling Donald Trump's recent tweets "completely unacceptable".

Mr Trump told four congresswomen - all of whom are US citizens - to "go back and help fix" their "broken and crime infested" countries.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham said they're "American citizens" who were "duly elected" and warned Mr Trump to avoid personal attacks.

Democrats have also hit back - including Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

Image: Rolling News.

