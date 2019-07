More than 490 thousand Irish passports have been issued so far this year.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says the demand for Irish passports has grown significantly in recent years.

Last year, more than 822,000 passports were issued - up from 780,000 in 2017.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says there's been a significant rise in passport applications from people in Northern Ireland and Britain since the UK voted to leave the EU.