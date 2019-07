Nearly 12 thousand people have signed a petition calling for a pig race in Co Wicklow to be stopped.

The annual race is set to take place at the Arklow Seabreeze festival on Sunday the 21st of July.

The petition describes the event as 'cruel' and states that animal abuse is not okay.

2 euro bets are taken on the five pigs who race each other in 30 metre tracks.

The event has featured at the festival for a number of years with the money gambled on the animals going to fund the occasion.