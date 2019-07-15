Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€50,000 Of Cocaine Seized In Kildare In Two Seperate Raids.

: 07/15/2019 - 18:31
Author: Róisin Power
gardai_armed_training_op_dublin_14_07_17.jpg

Kildare town gardaí have seized €50,000 worth of cocaine over the last seven days.

Last Friday night, the Drug Squad from Kildare Garda Station, under a warrant, carried out a search of a property in Maddenstown.

There they seized cocaine worth €40,000, a cocaine press and €10,000 worth of cannabis.

Prior to that, on Tuesday, the squad raided a house in the Newbridge area where they seized a further €10,000 worth of cocaine.

They also found steroids there worth €1,000.

Superintendent Martin Walker said that a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Image: Rolling News.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!