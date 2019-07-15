€50,000 Of Cocaine Seized In Kildare In Two Seperate Raids.

Kildare town gardaí have seized €50,000 worth of cocaine over the last seven days.

Last Friday night, the Drug Squad from Kildare Garda Station, under a warrant, carried out a search of a property in Maddenstown.

There they seized cocaine worth €40,000, a cocaine press and €10,000 worth of cannabis.

Prior to that, on Tuesday, the squad raided a house in the Newbridge area where they seized a further €10,000 worth of cocaine.

They also found steroids there worth €1,000.

Superintendent Martin Walker said that a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Image: Rolling News.