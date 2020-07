In the UK,

Johnny Depp's former estate manager has told the High Court he found a "piece of flesh" in the star's home.

Ben King says he was there to clean up the day after the actor injured his finger during an argument with Amber Heard.

The 57-year-old is suing The Sun for libel after it printed an article claiming he was violent to his ex-wife - something he denies.

File image: UK Royal Court of Justice/Wikipedia Commons