Listen: Dara Calleary Named New Agriculture Minister.

: 07/15/2020 - 13:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dara Calleary has been named as the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Jack Chambers has been named the new government Chief Whip while Sean Fleming has been promoted to Junior Minister in the Department of Finance.

It comes as Micheál Martin faced increased scrutiny in the Dáil over his sacking of Barry Cowen last night.

Martin defended voting down proposals yesterday afternoon that would have brought Mr Cowen into the Dáil to answer questions on his drink driving offence.

The Taoiseach said he wanted Barry Cowen to do so voluntarily and when he refused he was sacked.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he gave Mr Cowen every chance to address the issue:

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald asked what changed Micheál Martin's mind between lunchtime and last night when he sacked Mr Cowen:

