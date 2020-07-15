Listen Live Logo

UCD Accused Of "Exaggerating" Its In-Person Learning.

: 07/15/2020 - 15:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
University College Dublin is being accused of 'exaggerating' it's in-person learning in a bid to attract international students.

UCD Students' Union says it's worried the Registrar for the upcoming academic year is 'over-promising' class time.

It says they are being told graduates can expect between 75 and 100 percent of their learning to take place on-campus.

However, students say the proposed timetables shows it won't be the case, and they are calling on the college to be completely transparent.

