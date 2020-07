An Independent TD is warning that people in rural Ireland may have to pay up to 5,000 euro to connect to the new National Broadband Plan.

Michael Healy-Rae was speaking after it emerged people building new homes in remote areas will have to cover the cost of connecting to broadband.

He says people should be encouraged to build in rural Ireland and that needs investment.

The Kerry Deputy believes the urban-rural divide is getting worse:

Stock image: Pixabay