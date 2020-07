Ireland's current taxation policies and the pension age won’t be sustainable in the long-term, according to the Fiscal Advisory Council.

In a new report, it suggests spending on old-age pensions will rise by 2050 from just over 7 percent to almost 12 percent in on the national income.

Health costs will also go up substantially from 8.3 percent to 13 percent.

Derek Bell is Chief Operations Officer at the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland.

He joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus