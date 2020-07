The Finance Minister says Ireland has been vindicated by the decision to reverse the Apple tax ruling.

The European Commission's direction to Ireland to collect 13 billion euro in unpaid taxes from Apple was annulled today.

The General Court of the European Union said the Commission failed to prove Apple had been treated preferentially by Ireland.

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent at the Irish Times & joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

File image: RollingNews