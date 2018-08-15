2,663 Kildare Students Prepare To Collect Their Leaving Cert Results

The Education Minister is congratulating Leaving Cert students on their exam results.

2,663 students in Kildare are among 57,000 students across the country finding out what they got in the state exams this morning.

Pupils can access their results in their schools this morning, or online, from midday.

The State Examinations Commission says the results obtained this year are generally broadly in line with 2017.

This year sees the first examination in the Leaving Certificate subject Politics and Society, with 867 candidates in 41 schools receiving their results this morning.

A helpline will open at 10am for anyone who's not happy with their results.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says they're looking at reforming the Leaving Cert as the type of jobs on offer change: