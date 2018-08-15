Listen Back: Irish Times Journalist, Conor Lally, Joined Laura Donnelly On Kildare Today To Discuss The Deirdre Jacob Murder Investigation.

Detectives in the murder investigation into Deirdre Jacob's disappearance are focusing on a person of interest.

It’s understood the man has served time in prison for violence against women and is now overseas.

The 18 year-old was last seen close to her home in Newbridge, County Kildare on the 28th of July, 1998.

Garda say new information in the case is a significant breakthrough.

Irish Times Crime & Security Editor, Conor Lally, joined Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today for a wide-ranging interview on all aspects of the investigation: