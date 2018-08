Gardai are hunting a man who threatened two women at knife-point in Sallins.

The women were walking their dogs along the canal bank at Osberstown on Sunday between 3.35pm and 3.45pm.

They were accosted by a man who shouted abuse, and brandished a knife at the them.

The women fled and were unharmed.

The man is described as being in his 40s, possibly Eastern European, and was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.