One Of Two Boys Charged With The Murder Of Ana Kriegel Remanded In Custody.

The second of two boys charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel, has been further remanded in custody.

Independent.ie reports that the 3 year old, who can't be named, has been remanded for another two weeks.

Ana, from Leixlip, was reported missing on May 14th.

He body was found in Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Lucan, on May 17th.

Another boy, arrested on the same charge, was released pending trial after bail was granted by the High Court some weeks ago.

A book of evidence is currently being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.