Listen Live Logo

American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

M7/M9 Collision, Northbound, Causes Long Delays.

: 08/15/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_1.png

There are long delays on the M9 and M7, northbound, just after the merge.

A collision, involving several vehicles, has taken place.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic is tailing back on the approach.

Southbound traffic is also slowed between Kill and Naas South

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!