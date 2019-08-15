Nora Quoirin's Family Can Take Her Body Home.

Malaysian police have told the family of Nora Quoirin that they are now free to take her body home.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that it is providing consular assistance assistance to the family and that the embassy is continuing to work closely with the local authorities.

Malaysian police revealed this morning that the 15 year old died from a ruptured intestine, likely from starvation and stress.

Nora's family attend St Bede's church in South London, parish priest Marcus Holden says the community is in shock:

Image courtesy Lucie Blackman Trust