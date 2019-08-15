K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: International Experts To Review Ed. Department's Design & Build Programme.

: 08/15/2019 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_education.png

International experts are to investigate the Department of Education's design and build programme, after a further 17 schools were identified as having structural defects.

Kildare Town's Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha is among them

The schools were cleared to open last year despite safety problems at 22 others, 3 in Kildare also constructed by the contractor, Western Building Systems.

However, more detailed assessments undertaken during the summer have found flaws requiring temporary engineering works and precautionary safety measures.

Some of the schools may not open on time for the new term as a result.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says outside experts will conduct a review:

thursjoe16.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!