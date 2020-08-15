Covid-19 Update: 17 New Cases in Kildare

The Department of Health has been notified of 67 additional cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths.

There have now been a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 Covid-related deaths.

Of Friday's cases, 35 are men and 32 are women, while 70% are under the age of 45.

A total of 38 of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 16 cases were identified as community transmission.

18 cases were in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and 18 cases between Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have highlighted two regions with more than 20 cases per 100,000 of population in the last 14 days.

These are the midlands - counties Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath - and the mideast - Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

CSO Research:

Research by the Central Statistics Office reveals Dublin with 51% of confirmed deaths, is the worst affected,..

The CSO says that females, and those aged between 25 to 44 years, continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases.

The average age of confirmed coronavirus cases related to an outbreak is 50.

An outbreak is defined as two or more Covid-19 cases in the same location and time, and there have been 14,359 positive cases linked to an outbreak.

There has been a rise in the number of cases linked to outbreaks in private dwellings for the fifth successive week..

8 cases were linked to outbreaks in restaurant/cafes in the week up to last Friday and 5 cases linked to outbreaks related to travel.

The 25-44 age group shows the highest number of confirmed cases 9,315.

For the week ending 7 August, the CSO reports that Kildare, Laois and Offaly made up two-thirds of all cases.