No Airline Refunds for Kildare Customers

: 08/15/2020 - 16:34
Author: Thomas Maher
plane_in_flight_pixabay.jpg

Customers from the 3 counties currently subject to restrictions are not entitled to a refund if their flights go ahead, but they choose not to travel..

People in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, who had holidays booked, either in Ireland or abroad, have been told not to travel outside their respective county..

However those due to take flights during the two-week lockdown are not being offered refunds by airlines.

The Journal.ie is reporting:that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said if a consumer “cannot avail of the flight, for whatever reason, they are not entitled to a refund”.

“They have the option to apply for a refund of any relevant taxes and charges from the airline, however administration fees may be applied to this process.

The CCPC said it may be an option to engage with the airline to see if they are willing to provide a remedy.

“If the consumer has taken out travel insurance on the flight or if they have an annual travel insurance policy, they should check the terms and conditions of the insurance policy or contact the insurance provider to see if this situation is covered.”

 

 

 

