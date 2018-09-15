Saturday Night Party

Pedestrian Dies Following Road Crash In County Galway

: 09/15/2018 - 09:04
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
A woman in her 70's has died following a road crash in Co Galway.

The elderly pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a 4x4 shortly after 9pm last night on the M18 near junction 17 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The woman's body was taken to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

A Garda forensic team have examined the crash site and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

