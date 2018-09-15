Lissten: Irish Medical Organisation Fear For State Of Healthcare In Ireland

Saturday Night Party

Irish Medical Organisation Fear For State Of Healthcare In Ireland

09/15/2018
Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The Irish Medical Organisation says there's a growing fear among Irish people about accessing healthcare in Ireland.

It comes as the Taoiseach disputes recent waiting list figures - saying there's a lot of 'double counting' going on.

Kfm's Cliona O'Dwyer reports

