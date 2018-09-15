Health Minister Simon Harris Welcomes Industrial Action Deferel By Section 39 Workers

Health Minister Simon Harris has welcomed a decision by unions, to defer industrial action by Section 39 workers.

It means a strike threatening key healthcare services on Tuesday has been called off.

The Forsa union has accepted an invitation to the Workplace Relations Commission, however it says it will continue to ballot members in five Section 39 employments, following the collapse of talks on pay restoration in August.

The union's Health Executive last week approved a ballot for strike action to take place in Enable Ireland, Child Vision, Moorehaven Centre, Delta Services and Ability West.

Fórsa official Ian McDonnell says they'll enter the WRC talks with an open mind to try and bring the issue of pay restoration for its members to a successful conclusion.

However he says members should have the option to stand ready for industrial action if this process fails.

Meanwhile, SIPTU has called off its strike action set for this Tuesday over the issue and it also accepted an invitation to the WRC talks.

The row is over workers' claims for full pay restoration, following paycuts during the economic crisis.