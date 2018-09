Residents have been protesting over a new sewage treatment centre in Clonshaugh, Co. Dublin this afternoon.

The 43-acre site is set to treat waste for half-a-million people in the capital as well as Kildare and Meath.

The centre would be four times the size of Croke Park, and a rally against the plant is taking place in Priorswood Park, Coolock from two o'clock.

Therese explains the residents' concerns